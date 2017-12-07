Designer Steve Madden is considering quitting the fashion industry
Fashion designer Steve Madden has said that he has thought about retirement but still feels "valuable" on certain days.
Steve Madden, who has earned a global reputation for designing shoes might just hang up his boots. The 59-year-old said he feels there is “nothing” he can do to improve his label and should call it quits on his career.
“More now, actually. I suppose there were moments then, but really, now. I have this wonderful company, and I have these amazing people whom I taught the business, and they’re better than me. The pupils are better than the teacher,” Madden told Marie Claire magazine.
“And as the teacher and the builder, I have to figure out another way that I can add value to my company. So now, because I’m an entrepreneur, maybe there’s nothing I can do anymore. Maybe I should just quit... I have thought that. But then I have incredible days where I feel valuable.”
