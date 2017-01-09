Did PeeCee strike gold at the Golden Globes red carpet?

As she stepped out in an intricately-detailed Ralph Lauren number on the red carpet, actor Priyanka Chopra put the ‘gold’ in Golden Globes. At the 74th edition of the award show held in Los Angeles, US, the Quantico star, who presented the Best TV Actor Award — Drama, to Billy Bob Thornton, was seen in a floor-length dress, adorned with 1600-hours worth of hand-embroidered sequins. A dainty rock around the neck by, wispy straight hair and a bold berry lip completed her look, which was styled by Cristina Ehrlich.

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)

Many international publications hailed PeeCee’s choice of outfit, which lent itself to one of the biggest red carpet trends of the night — sequins and bling. However, a few others disagreed. E! News called Priyanka one of the worst dressed at the event. Experts back home are also divided about her look.

Designer Anand Bhushan thinks Priyanka shone. “India’s golden girl in a gold dress at the Golden Globes was exquisite,” he says. However, for designer Ritu Beri, the colour choice could have been better.

Priyanka Chopra chose a floor-length Ralph Lauren number for the event. (AFP)

“I like her better in vibrant, bright colours. It would also be nice to see her represent Indian design talent,” she says. For designer Suneet Varma, the look failed to make an impact. “It is a bit overwhelming. She looks okay, not great.”

Priyanka wasn’t the only Bollywood lady at the awards. Actor Deepika Padukone was a surprise attendee at a Golden Globes after-party, and a sneak peek of her look by makeup artist Hung Vanngo on Instagram revealed that she chose a yellow dress, again by Ralph Lauren, for the evening.