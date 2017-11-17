DIY fashion: Nine super cool ways to re-use old sari

Don’t just throw away your old sari, reuse it by turning it into a kurta or a cushion cover.

Designers Kamaldeep Kaur and Rohini and Dipti Singh have listed down some innovative ways with which you can reuse the old sari.

1. You can make a trendy Anarkali or a kurta out of it which can be teamed with a set of palazzos.

2. If it is a georgette or a chiffon sari, it can be reinvented into a sharara and a dupatta which you can pair with a kurta.

3. If it is a silk sari, then you can make a dupatta out of it and pair it up with a plain solid colour kurta and pants. You can also make cushion covers with it.

4. If it is a Benarasi sari, then you can cut out the border through the entire length, and put it on a plain colour chiffon or georgette sari. You can make cushion covers or dupatta or cloth bags with the rest of it.

5. You can also make lehenga for girls, kurtas, bed runner with the border. Another option can be curtains.

6. Borders from old saris can be re-used on new saris.

You can also add a trendy twist to the old sari.

7. You can go for a sleeveless jacket instead of a blouse with the old sari.

8. Ditch the petticoat, and drape the sari over jeans.

9. You can also use two different saris, cut them into halves or use two contrasting dupattas and drape them around like a sari. Add some interesting jewellery to make them stay together.

