Do it like Dita: 7 style lessons to learn from the vintage queen

When it comes to vintage, no one can do it like DVT. Vintage is a way of life for the American burlesque dancer. The curvy beauty’s style has been inspired by icons such as Brigitte Bardot and Marilyn Monroe. Dita is a fan of luxe fabrics such as grosgrain satin and silk. From Grecian style dresses to figure flattering, voluminous 50s skirts, her fashion picks spell unadulterated glam. Pairing her vintage outfits with her signature raven hair, winged eyes and crimson lips, Dita magically brings a bygone era to life. The woman “advocates glamour, every day, every minute.” These tips from her looks will help you ace vintage like a pro.

Side swept waves add elegance to your look. (Photo: Facebook)

For a red carpet perfect, 1940’s look, go for sexy side swept waves. Make a side parting and use medium sized rollers to curl your hair. Open the curls and settle them with your hand.

Winged eyes and crimson lips spell effortless vintage glam. (Photo: Facebook)

Crimson lips paired with winged are the fastest route to vintage glam. Do not line your lower lid. Using a shadow brush, dust a little brown eyeshadow at the corner of your lower lashes. Finish your lashes with multiple quotes of mascara for a dramatic look.

Hunt for small decorative handbags such as box clutches and minaudières. (Photo: Facebook)

Blinged out minaudières and boxed clutches are the perfect accessories to pair with your elegant evening vintage dresses. Hunt for pearl beaded clutches, stone studded or velvet ones with elaborate jewelled brooches.

The half moon manicure subtly adds vintage glamour to your look. (Photo: Facebook)

The very ‘30s half moon manicure (a French manicure in reverse) is a great way to subtly incorporate vintage style into your look. You don’t really have to pair it with vintage attire. It will add elegance to your modern outfits as well. Instead of squared off nails, go for the delicate oval shape. Use a deep crimson nail paint.

Vintage-y fruit prints look great in summer. (Photo: Facebook )

Bored of flower prints? Try fruit prints this season. Look for vintage-y fruit prints. Lemon, pineapple, banana, strawberry or watermelon, take your pick. Options abound for vintage lovers. A fruit print cotton dress is a great way to stay cool and stylish this summer.

Pair your lace up pointed heels with your poodle skirts. (Photo: Facebook)

Vintage lovers must have a pair of pointed lace up heels in their shoe closet. They are sexy, ultra feminine and glam and they look great with your vintage pencil dresses, sheath skirts or poodle skirts.

Perfectly arched, fuller, darker brows add to your glam vintage look. (Photo: Facebook )

Get your eyebrows shaped by an expert for those perfect arches. You can fill in your brows with a dark brown eyeshadow for that fuller, darker look. Softly fill in light spots with dash-like strokes that look like your natural hair. Use a spoolie brush to comb through the brows to blend the eyeshadow