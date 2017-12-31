Don’t let winter cramp your style. Here’s how to stay warm and look cool this season

While you may have fabulous party outfits ready for New Year’s Eve, winter may play spoilsport. After all, you don’t want to put on some dowdy jacket that takes away from your perfect party look. Padma Raj Keshri, a Gen Next designer for Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018, lists some tips for men to look cool this winter:

* Layering is definitely the way to go during winter. Layer a clean white shirt with a round neck sweater to look suave while remaining toasty warm. Finish the look with a trench coat, which is without doubt a timeless piece of clothing. It is a staple that can transform your look.

* Sport outfits in darker tones, including greys, yak brown, indigo, and darker blues, which are perfect for winter.

* Complete your look with winter accessories, including woollen neck warmers, hand mittens, or warmers that will keep you warm through winter.

Ruchika Sachdeva, the 2017/18 International Woolmark Prize global finalist, lists some tips for women:

* Merino wool protects you from the cold as much as it allows air to circulate. Besides this functional use, it also drapes and falls like a dream, enabling jackets to layer up beautifully on almost anything. Also, merino wool takes colour very well and enhances the hues of the outfit.

* Layering is definitely something one can play with to build a cosy and chic looks this winter.

* Play with colour blocking and different lengths of merino wool layers for a look that is on trend but will keep you warm.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more