Don’t miss Anushka Sharma in this blue dress. It screams minimalist cool-girl style

While we love a stunning ‘straight from the runway’ look, we get equally excited spotting our favourite celebs in covetable (and totally affordable) pieces.

Case in point: On Wednesday, actor Anushka Sharma showed off easy street style in a chic-cum-accessible pastle-hued Zara dress for an outing with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli in Cape Town, South Africa.

Not only does Ansuhka’s dress look cool, it has also got a price tag that won’t wipe out your bank account: With the dress ringing in at about $22 (Rs 1,370), drawing inspiration from the A-lister’s outfit is more than achievable.

Anushka has a knack for making even the most basic wares look ultra-sophisticated. To prove our point, she rocked a light blue-toned striped shirt dress with lapel collar and long sleeves to perfection. Her off-duty ensemble from the popular fast-fashion label came with side pockets, a contrasting belt and front button placket fastening along with eye-catching sleeves, which had vents and bows. She finished her laid-back look with loose waves, glossy lips, and black statement sunglasses.

Anushka wore a pastle-hued Zara dress for an outing with husband, cricketer Virat Kohli in Cape Town (Instagram/ virushkaupdates)

Admittedly the shirt dress is one of our all-time favourites and we love the easy evening-appropriate versatility of Anushka’s dress — with just the addition of cool high-top sneakers, you’ve got a dressed-down take on this pretty ensemble. Aside from that with it has long sleeves, which is warm-weather friendly, and it works for every style type, making it a true closet keeper.

Anushka’s shirt dress sells on Zara’s website for about $22 (Rs 1,370). (Zara)

With their wedding celebrations finally ending, Anushka’s choice of a breezy dress is perfect for a casual holiday. In fact, it so turns out that Anushka is having a total ‘I-am-just-chilling’ style moment and we love how she is making a statement without ever coming off as too contrived. Below are some of her recent post-wedding outfits that are topping our list of must-try looks.

