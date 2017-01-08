Don’t shield yourself from these 5 sunglasses myths that we just busted

From picking the fanciest pair of sunglasses on offer to not caring about the UV protection index of the accessory are some of the several myths and misconceptions that prevent people from purchasing healthy sunglasses and wearing them in the right way, says an expert.

I Rahumathullah, managing director, Maui Jim India, debunks some myths.

Sunglasses are just a fashion accessory

This is the most common myth associated with sunglasses. Most people look at sunglasses as a way of adding a dash of style and raw element into their appearance. This cannot be farther from the truth. Sunglasses might have the benefit of adding a fashion statement to your overall appearance but their primary role remains protecting your eyes against glare and harmful radiation of the sun.

You can’t use sunglasses if you wear spectacles

A number of people who need to wear spectacles to correct their vision tend to believe that sunglasses may not be available in prescription. However, today sunglasses can easily be tailored to correct your refractive index while offering the benefits of sun protection. All you need to do is visit an optometrist and get a suitable pair.

You don’t need sunglasses in winters

Even some of the most ardent users of sunglasses tend to give up wearing their eye wear during winters because they believe that the winter sun does not pose any threat to eye health. The truth is that while the sun’s warmth becomes relatively moderate during winters, there is absolutely no change to the UV radiation emitted by it. Summer or winter, you need sunglasses to prevent the negative health consequences of UV radiation on the eyes and the skin surrounding them.

All sunglasses can protect against UV radiation

Sunglasses do not automatically mean protection from UV radiation. Though glass and polycarbonate do absorb some amount of UV radiation, complete protection is achieved by adding a coating to the lens. Uncoated sunglasses will not offer UV protection even if they provide good optical quality and cost on the higher side.

Look for sunglasses that block 99-100 percent of UV radiation both on the front and back side of the lenses!

Read more

Wearing some sunglasses is better than wearing no sunglasses

In their bid to add at least some protection to their eyes, many people pick any random sunglasses. But it is important to underline that wearing “cheap” sunglasses is actually worse than going without them. If sunglasses offer shade, but don’t offer UVA and UVB protection, they’ll cause your eyes to dilate (pupils get larger) which allows more of those harmful rays in.

Quality sunglasses serve the desired purpose, not any sunglasses!

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more