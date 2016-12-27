Style alert: Major fashion collaborations to watch out for in 2017

From Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger to Rihanna and Manolo Blahnik, 2016 was a generous year when it came to high-profile fashion collaborations. So what can we look forward to for 2017?

Bella Hadid

I feel so grateful..thank you to every single person I have had the privilege of working with this year and everyone that believed in me and supported me along the way. i feel so damn lucky to call this my job and to work with such inspiring, talented people everyday..i will keep working hard❤I love you so so so so much! ❤💋🥀 A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:06pm PST

Supermodel of the moment Bella Hadid is working on her debut jewellery collection with LA brand Chrome Hearts. Details are being kept strictly under wraps, and an official release date has yet to be announced, but the house is known for unique, rock-and-roll-inspired pieces, so we can expect something urban and edgy.

Hadid broke the news on Instagram a few weeks ago, saying: “So damn excited! You have no idea what’s coming!”

Rita Ora

Going to buy some milk like.....🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Dec 14, 2016 at 5:15am PST

Could singer and actress Rita Ora be planning another project with Adidas, or even be preparing to strike out on her own? She debuted her 15th collaborative collection with the sportswear giant back in November, but told WWD she had something else in the pipeline too.

“I’ve done so much for this brand, and we’ve done so much together, that we couldn’t just leave it like that,” Ora told the site. She added, “I’ve been working with Adidas for three years, and I have learned a lot about them and about branding, and the collaboration has led me to great ventures coming in the New Year.”

Alber Elbaz

Former Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz is rumored to be teaming up with Converse in Japan on a new sneaker, set for release early in the new year. WWD first reported the news several weeks ago, and although neither Converse nor Elbaz has confirmed the rumours, anticipation is mounting.

Elbaz also announced in October that he will be releasing a new fragrance created with perfumer Frédéric Malle next March.

