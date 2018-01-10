Fashion fail: There are way too many things happening in this Shilpa Shetty outfit

There’s no denying Shilpa Shetty’s bravery when it comes to style: Remember the figure-flattering printed pantsuit she once wore with a traffic-stopping diamond and emerald neckpiece? The actor and reality TV judge has made some brilliant and sartorially bold fashion choices in her time, but this eccentric Amit Aggarwal outfit made with a vintage Patola sari certainly wasn’t one of them.

There’s a lot to unpack in this Shilpa Shetty look: Head-to-toe red kurta and leggings, floor-length monochrome dupatta and metallic belt, all-in-one? (Instagram/ Herzindagi)

On Monday, for her appearance as a judge on Super Dancer 2, Shilpa wore a questionable red asymmetrical outfit. The addition of a draped detail made from a patola sari, which plunged to her waist with a multicoloured belt with metallic sheen, was definitely a bold move. Combined with a matching pair of shiny tights and the ill-fitted V-neck top, it was an odd look for the usually polished and well put-together actor.

Shilpa (left) has made some brilliant and sartorially bold fashion choices in her time, but this bold outfit made with a vintage Patola sari certainly wasn’t one of them. A model in the Amit Aggarwal creation from his show titled Seamless at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 in February, 2017. (Instagram/ Beautyandfashionfreaks)

There’s a lot to unpack here but, head-to-toe red kurta and leggings, floor-length monochrome dupatta and metallic belt, all-in-one? Shilpa sure wasn’t afraid to go for it (though it’s unclear what ‘it’ was). We never thought we’d say this about experimental fusion wear, but there may be such a thing as too much fusion. Even though Shilpa’s figure looked incredible, she didn’t do herself many favours with this confusing, attention-grabbing (in a bad way) dress.

Shilpa’s embellished metallic Christian Louboutin pumps added some lavishness to her look that the rest of the outfit was lacking. (Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty Kundra)

Despite the fashion faux pas, Shilpa’s subtle make-up and accessories looked great. While the bold H&M hoops certainly injected some fun, her embellished metallic Christian Louboutin pumps added some lavishness to her look that the rest of the outfit was lacking.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more