Fashion lovers, here’s how you can maintain your jewellery in 5 easy ways

Accessories can make or break your outfit. But if you don’t store them properly, they lose sheen very quickly. To get more from your jewellery, Radhika Jain, designer at MiRa and Charu Singh Chaudhary, founder and creative head at Zooki, share things to do:

* Keep them clean and dry. Whether it is a necklace, ring, bracelet or earrings, exposing fashion jewellery to any type of cream, chemical product, lotion, perfume, oil or even water is an undeniable accelerator of tarnishing. Metals like brass, copper or bronze will oxidise and see their colour changing. Always remove your jewellery before applying cream, perfume or when you wash your hands.

* Do not forget to give your costume jewellery a little break from time to time. Fashion jewellery is usually not meant to be worn every day. Therefore, if you wear the same pieces of jewellery on a daily basis, you might see discolouration.

* To make your costume jewellery look its best as long as possible, clean them after each use. Or at least wipe them down with a soft cloth to remove any product residues and sweat that accelerates oxidation. Avoid cleaners that contain acid, alcohol, vinegar or ammonia, since they can damage your jewellery.

* Store your fashion jewellery carefully in cotton, butter paper, velvet cases or zip lock bags. Fashion necklaces must be vertically hung .

* Store individual items separately to avoid getting them tangled.

