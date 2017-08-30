Festive fashion 101: These 4 simple style tips will help you look your best this season

The festive season has begun. You may want to re-invent your wardrobe as you gear up for garba nights come Navratras and pre-Diwali card parties. You don’t necessarily have to spend a fortune either as it is far simpler and smarter to give a stylish twist to your existing ethnic wear. Here’s how:

*Experiment with bright colours: Nothing spreads festive cheer better than bright outfits. Whether it be a neon choli or a bright pink skirt, experiment like never before. Pair a vibrant-coloured kurti with subdued lowers. Or bright danglers or feather earrings with your outfits.

*Accessorise right: The ethnic attires are incomplete if not accessorised with alluring jewellery such as gold and stones. Go easy on gold and try for the fusion jewellery that can make you look classy and stylish. Go for the oxidised metallic jewellery which will enhance your dress, or a coloured choker that would look chic and stylish with your deep round necks.

*Team up smartly: Mix and match according to your body type. Jodhpuri’s with crop tops would look great on tall women, and crop tops with flowing skirts look nice on petite ones. One can also wear a bright long kurti with a soothing coloured palazzo accompanied by jacket or a short slit kurta with dhoti.

* Makeup and hairstyle hacks: Wear your makeup to complement your outfit. If your clothes are subtle, brighten up with dark eye shadow and lip colours. Or add a pop of cheeriness to your look with a bright pink or red lip colour. Try different hairstyles that match your look.

– Inputs from Nidhi Mehra, founder of online ethnic store Aahanas, and Samiksha, co-founder of womenwear fashion market Samshék.