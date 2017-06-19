Fidget spinner craze: The fun makeup twist you would love to check out

Fidget spinners, being touted as stress relievers, are typically made of a three-winged ball device that rotates along the user’s fingers. A fidget spinner can be even used in dealing with mental health ailments like ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and anxiety. But who knew that fidget spinners could also be used as a makeup and styling tool, too.

FIDGET SPINNER CONTOURING?! 😂🔪 have you guys played with one of these things yet?! I thought they were so dumb at first but they really help with ADHD and they're so fun 💕 tag a friend who'd love this! 😂 A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on May 19, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

In a makeup tutorial posted by Instagram, user James Charles, shows how to mix-up basic makeup tools like sponges with a fidget spinner to create dramatic looks. Charles can be heard saying : “Have you guys played with one of these things yet?...I thought they were so dumb at first but they really help with ADHD, and they are fun.”

Fidget spinners being used for blending and contouring. (Instagram/jamescharles)

At the start, James uses a makeup sponge to smudge/blend, and goes on to use the fidget spinner to make some defined lines with the help of three wings. It might look easy but can be tricky, so, if you are doing this, be careful! The spinner also makes for a very effective makeup brush.

Fidget spinner being used for styling your hair (Youtube/grav3yardgirl)

A Youtube user, Texas-based Bunny Meyer (Grav3yardgirl) also posted a video where she styles her hair using fidget spinners.She bought almost 100 fidget spinners to roll around her hair with the help of clips. She wrapped her hair with 18 fidget spinners, weighing nearly 30 pounds (13.6 kgs). She then blowdried her hair for 30 minutes. After removing all the fidget spinners from her hair, she was left with natural looking curls.

