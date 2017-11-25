Five best-dressed celebrities this week: Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more

Restaurant openings, grand sit-down dinners, a handful of red carpet events and the sheer fact that celebs have to blow our minds with their style every now and again, has meant this past week has been loaded with killer style. From former VJ Malaika Arora in eye-catching pantsuit to actor Sonam Kapoor’s standout knitwear set, the fashion crowd has truly excelled this week.

If you are looking for ways to rework your wardrobe, or just feel like appreciating heavenly outfits for fun (because, who doesn’t?), keep scrolling.

Here’s a look at the who, what and where of your fave celebs and their must-see outfits from this past week.

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Who:Sridevi

What: The actor was spotted on Wednesday in her signature classic Indian look, wearing a blush pink-hued Tarun Tahiliani sari from the ace designer’s latest couture collection. We can sum up the 54-year-old beauty’s ensemble in one word: Elegant. She kept her look modest and timeless and added a touch of glamour with stunning chandbalis and matching ring and bangles. For details, click here.

Where: International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Nov 22, 2017 at 6:25am PST

Who:Sonam Kapoor

What: Unexpected colourful knitwear took centre stage on Wednesday when actor Sonam Kapoor, aka the Queen of Long Layers, demonstrated that standout knitwear is the perfect way to dress up. The ever-so-chic actor wore a bright pink and red knit top with skinny red knit trousers by Aussie designer Zoe Champion. For details, click here.

Where: At a dinner by celebrated Italian chef Massimo Bottura in Mumbai.

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:46pm PST

Who: Malaika Arora

What: The television personality was all about posh power woman vibe on Monday. She kept her classic Ashish N Soni pantsuit interesting by giving it some edge by wearing her blazer with apparently nothing underneath. The former VJ polished off her sexy look with rose brooch by Viange and a touch of red lipstick, sleek eyeliner and a simple yet stunning low ponytail. For details, click here.

Where: At the opening of new Mumbai restaurant, The Runway Project.

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:09am PST

Who:Janhvi Kapoor

What: Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s daughter made her red carpet debut on Tuesday in a statement-making lehenga-choli. If you are keeping an eye out for a special statement piece to add to your repertoire for this wedding season, Janhvi’s fashion-forward Anamika Khanna number - an applique choli and a lehenga skirt-pants hybrid - will catch your eye. The dark, whimsical ensemble features an array of colourful floral embroidery that help transform it into a wearable form of abstract art. For details, click here.

Where: International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

A post shared by Movified Bollywood (@movifiedbollywood) on Nov 22, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Who: Mira Rajput Kapoor

What: On Wednesday, when actor Shahid Kapoor’s fashion-forward wife suited up in a black Ashish N Soni blazer, she paired it with game-changing flared monochrome trousers by designer Shweta Kapur. Mira coupled the head-turning pants with a go-to dark blazer, and switched things up with a visible black sheer lace top. The sharp texture of her blazer when set against the pants’ vertical stripe, further elongated the silhouette’s lines. For details, click here.

Where: At a dinner by celebrated Italian chef Massimo Bottura in Mumbai.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more