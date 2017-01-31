Five kinds of jeans every man worth his denims should own

Love to dress up in a casual way? It’s time for men to stock up their wardrobe with a dark indigo classic straight fit jeans or washed out denims.

Here’s a list of denims men should own:

* One must always have a dark indigo classic straight fit pair of denims which can be worn almost anywhere. The classics are never out of fashion.

* Experimenting with little laundered and washed out denims with variations of indigo is not a bad idea. Choose from dark to mid tone washed out denims with nice whiskering and spray pattern which are contemporary.

* Own one of the ‘Jogg’ denims with cuff or without cuff, with draw string or without drawstring.

* Try a cool range of ‘feather touch’ denims which are smooth and equally rugged like a regular denim with good stretch and comfort.

* A complete distressed and heavily washed out, damaged and repaired denim is a must-have too. Though the look is quite aggressive, have one of them and keep the rockstar in you alive.