Five kinds of jeans every man worth his denims should own

Love to dress up in a casual way? It’s time for men to stock up their wardrobe with a dark indigo classic straight fit jeans or washed out denims.
Here’s a list of denims men should own:
• • Alamat workshop : Jalan Delima ( Samping Jumbo Mart ) Ruko No.5, Pekanbaru Line : indigoproject BBM : D6032682 WA : 081323910669 • • #indigoproject #indigojeans #jeans #denim #custom #customjeans #customdenim #denimheadspku #denimpku #pekanbaru #instapku #selvedge #darahkubiru #clothing #streetwear #instagram #instadaily #selfmade #instagood #vsco #vscocam #handmade #indonesia #clothingindonesia #pekanbarujeanshouse
* One must always have a dark indigo classic straight fit pair of denims which can be worn almost anywhere. The classics are never out of fashion.
* Experimenting with little laundered and washed out denims with variations of indigo is not a bad idea. Choose from dark to mid tone washed out denims with nice whiskering and spray pattern which are contemporary.
* Own one of the ‘Jogg’ denims with cuff or without cuff, with draw string or without drawstring.
* Try a cool range of ‘feather touch’ denims which are smooth and equally rugged like a regular denim with good stretch and comfort.
Reason Denim #ripped #distressedjeans #ootd #outfitoftheday #lookoftheday #styleblogger #fashion #fashiongram #style #love #streetfashion #currentlywearing #lookbook #wiwt #whatiwore #whatiworetoday #ootdshare #outfit #clothes #wiw #mylook #fashionista #todayimwearing #instastyle #streetstyle #instafashion #outfitpost #fashionpost #todaysoutfit #fashiondiaries
* A complete distressed and heavily washed out, damaged and repaired denim is a must-have too. Though the look is quite aggressive, have one of them and keep the rockstar in you alive.