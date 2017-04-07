Five summer-perfect celeb-inspired shirts you can sport this season

As you begin shopping for your summer essentials in this sweltering heat, it’s time to take style hints from our fashion savvy men, who are sporting the coolest shirts for the season. You can’t layer up your clothes in summers, so the only thing that you are left with is to pick a nice, voguish shirt that lives up to your tag of being fashionable. Get set to beat the heat in style.

Yellow mellow

Be a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow shirt like actor Varun Dhawan. Team it with off-white pants and black shoes and continue your cool streak as you step out. Varun is wearing a long shirt from Shiraz.

Say aloha to Hawaiian prints

Summers are incomplete without Aloha shirts and supermodel Lucky Blue Smith is here to tell us how to wear one in the most modish way. He is wearing a Gucci shirt teamed with black denims and moccasins.

Bloom in handloom

An earthy toned shirt featuring a high-low hem with side slits is what you should be opting for this season. Shahid is rocking this shirt from Urvashi Kaur and has teamed it with denims and boots to complete the look.

Go tropical

Dino Morea is setting the summer mood right in this tropical print, half sleeved shirt. He wears it with ripped denims and sports shoes to ace the style.

Quirk it right

Aditya Roy Kapur wore a full-sleeved printed shirt with denims and sneakers. The flip flop prints on the shirt is way to cool and makes for a perfect summer-worthy garment.

