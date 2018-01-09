Forget faux bob. The choppy fringe is the coolest hairstyle to try this year

Actor Emma Watson showed off a new hairdo at the BAFTA and Golden Globe red carpet event — the choppy fringe. The 27-year-old finally got rid of her predictable sleek brown bob. The actor went for a dramatic transformation as she rocked cool roughly chopped fringes.

In 2010,she had gone for a cool pixie-cut hairstyle which was copied by fashion forward girls across the world. Her latest hairstyle suits her as much as the pixie. We have also seen actors such as, Jessica Biel, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Esha Gupta go the fun and funky choppy fringe.

Esha Gupta also went for an unkempt fringe (Yogen Shah)

Kelly Rowland’s messy fringe was another variation of the choppy fringe. (Glamour.com)

Jessica Biel looked great in choppy fringe in the TV show, The Sinner. (Glamour.com)

Emily Ratajkowski too had a choppy fringe earlier. It turned out to be a wig but it was a great pick (Glamour.com)

Katrina Kaif went for messy fringes in the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (Youtube.com)

Wondering what exactly is a choppy fringe? It’s fringe with a twist — all the bangs are not of the same length. They are unevenly or roughly chopped for an unkempt look . “Choppy fringe gives an effortless boho vibe. Rather than a neatly cut fringe, which creates a straight line on the forehead, this hairstyle gives a breezy girl-next-door look,” says beauty expert Kanchan Mehra.

While the trend has been very popular on the international ramp, experts say that it is a very wearable, low maintenance pick. “All you need to do is to keep it trimmed. All you need to do is wash your hair and style your fringes with your fingers. Use a little hair serum to fix the flyaways if you are going to work. To make it party-ready instantly, style the rest of your hair in loose, carefree waves ,” says hairstylist Naina Arora.