Forget faux bob. The choppy fringe is the coolest hairstyle to try this year
Emma Watson ditched her predictable brown bob and went for the bold choppy bangs at the BAFTA tea party and Golden Globes Awards. Style experts say that this edgy hairstyle is going to be a big trend this year.fashion and trends Updated: Jan 09, 2018 13:25 IST
Actor Emma Watson showed off a new hairdo at the BAFTA and Golden Globe red carpet event — the choppy fringe. The 27-year-old finally got rid of her predictable sleek brown bob. The actor went for a dramatic transformation as she rocked cool roughly chopped fringes.
In 2010,she had gone for a cool pixie-cut hairstyle which was copied by fashion forward girls across the world. Her latest hairstyle suits her as much as the pixie. We have also seen actors such as, Jessica Biel, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Esha Gupta go the fun and funky choppy fringe.
Wondering what exactly is a choppy fringe? It’s fringe with a twist — all the bangs are not of the same length. They are unevenly or roughly chopped for an unkempt look . “Choppy fringe gives an effortless boho vibe. Rather than a neatly cut fringe, which creates a straight line on the forehead, this hairstyle gives a breezy girl-next-door look,” says beauty expert Kanchan Mehra.
While the trend has been very popular on the international ramp, experts say that it is a very wearable, low maintenance pick. “All you need to do is to keep it trimmed. All you need to do is wash your hair and style your fringes with your fingers. Use a little hair serum to fix the flyaways if you are going to work. To make it party-ready instantly, style the rest of your hair in loose, carefree waves ,” says hairstylist Naina Arora.