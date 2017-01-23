Fringe benefits: Get inspiration from these divas to encash the trend

Some iconic trends refuse to go out of fashion, and fringes are undoubtedly one of them. First, it was the flapper dress in the 1920s, then music biggies like Elvis, Nancy Sinatra and Madonna made the trend popular too, across decades. And now, celebrities are flaunting the fringe fashion statement on the red carpet, for film promotions and even as they hop from one airport to another.

Priyanka Chopra’s recent outing at People’s Choice Awards saw her rocking her Sally LaPointe separates, with the skirt encrusted with fringe details. ( AP)

We are loving the comeback of this edgy yet elegant style on both Hollywood and Bollywood divas — be it actor Deepika Padukone’s sequinned red number she wore for a film promotion or Blake Lively’s black mini at an awards night. “Music has been a big inspiration this season when it comes to style. From Beyoncé and Rihanna to JLo — women are re-inventing themselves and fringes are a big part of what they choose to wear. Not surprising, considering this little detail adds so much glamour,” says designer Nikhil Mehra.

Blake Lively’s glimmering Elie Saab mini looked super cute (and sexy!) on the red carpet. (AFP/Kevork Djansezian)

All eyes on Deepika! This Ashish Gupta mini looked stunning on the actor, while she was out to promote her latest film. (Yogen Shah)

Designer Urvashi Kaur says fringes help clean up red carpet clutter. “They are a lovely way to work in a cool quotient into a red carpet look. Different lengths and textures of fringes add drama and movement. And the styling can make you go from rock chic and futuristic to super polished.” Wondering how to style the trend? Designer Nida Mahmood says PeeCee’s People’s Choice Awards style is the way to go. “The silhouette is simple, but the fringe is the reason it stands out,” she says.