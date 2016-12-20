From burgundy to metallic: Kick start the party season with offbeat colours

It’s that time of the year when you get to walk into a party dressed like a star. Be it your favourite celebrity look or a statement piece — colours are one of the most important aspects of an outfit. HT Café helps you zero in on the colours you can opt for before you finish shopping for your party clothing.

A riot of colours

If the theme is bohemian, go for this hand-embroidered crop top and shorts. Accessorise with a wrap-around emerald green organza skirt with tassels.

A model strikes a pose in this bohemian outfit designed by Nandita Thirani.

Dress to kill

Designer Nachiket Barve suggests deep burgundy, teal green, granite blue and rust orange for cocktail dresses. Burgundy seems to be everyone’s favourite right now. Designer Nandita Thirani says, “Burgundy has been catching my eye all season. It works great with sequins and metallic colours.”

Colours may lend your dress the extra oomph it needs, but it is important to pick your outfit wisely. “You need to be sensible rather than hysterical when you go shopping for your party dress. So before finalising, click a picture of yourself in it in the trial room. Check the picture and see how you look in it,” says Barve.

Shine on

According to Saba Poonawala, a professional hair and makeup artist, colours that you can select for your makeup include pastels such as light pink and peach. Saba recommends contouring your lips. “Lip contouring has more dimensions to it. To contour, you use a shade in the same colour family, but one that is a bit darker to add depth to your lips,”she adds. For your eyes, she suggests colour pops with glitter.