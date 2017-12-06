Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington named worst-dressed man. Can you guess the best-dressed?

He may be a major heartthrob with million of fans all over the world, but it seems Kit Harrington, 30, has yet to win over the fashion crowd at British GQ. The Game Of Thrones star has been crowned the worst-dressed man on an annual list compiled by the fashion magazine for its January 2018 issue.

We have to admit, we’re a little surprised Kit didn’t land on the best-dressed list for his effortless and stylish suits, enviable, well-groomed hair and penchant for on-point casual dressing. We certainly wouldn’t mind borrowing from his wardrobe. (Don’t worry Kit, you will make our best-dressed men list.)

Actor Kit Harington has risen to prominence playing the role of Jon Snow in the HBO television series Game of Thrones. (Instagram)

Giving the British actor company in the worst-dressed top 10 are singer Morrissey, business magnate Elon Musk, documentary maker Louis Theroux and music producer and DJ Marshmello.

Meanwhile, actor Matt Smith, 35, was named the best-dressed man. Renowned for his roles in Doctor Who and The Crown, Matt garnered the top spot for his sharp tailored suits and innate ability to tackle red carpet appearances with ease.

Renowned for his roles in Doctor Who and The Crown, actor Matt Smith, 35, was named best-dressed man. (AFP)

Joining Matt as runners up on the list are US rapper, songwriter and record producer, A$AP Rocky and actor Jeff Goldblum. Singer Harry Styles came in fourth, meaning his flamboyant suits (as divisive as they are) have won the heart of GQ folks.

Upcoming model Brooklyn Beckham, son of designer Victoria Beckham and ex-footballer David, appears to be following in his mother’s footsteps with a head for fashion, scooping ninth place.

Here’s how the full results read:

Best-dressed men:

1. Matt Smith

2. A$AP Rocky

3. Jeff Goldblum

4. Harry Styles

5. Andrew Garfield

6. Skepta

7. Riz Ahmed

8. Ryan Reynolds

9. Brooklyn Beckham

10. Alessandro Michele

Worst-dressed men:

1. Kit Harington

2. Paul Merton

3. Shmee150

4. Jacob Rees-Mogg

5. Morrissey

6. PewDiePie

7. Louis Theroux

8. Marshmello

9. Elon Musk

10. Joe Wicks

