Get ready to swoon: Kajol is sexy and cool in off-shoulder blazer

Winter is here, and if you’re struggling to part with your off-shoulder top, we’re here to introduce you to Kajol’s off-shoulder blazer. It is anything but basic. Swoon over these photos of her stunning look ahead.

fashion and trends Updated: Dec 06, 2017 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent

Kajol has stepped up her game in the chicest look we have yet to see her wear. Looking the perfect blend of luxe polish and street cool, the actor’s fresh take on an otherwise basic blazer is sultry, to say the least.

It’s winter, but if you’re struggling to part with your off-shoulder top, we’re here to introduce you to Kajol’s off-shoulder blazer, which sits just below the shoulders. The piece provides the same, flattering, shoulder-baring silhouette of an off-shoulder top while simultaneously adhering to the fashion world’s (and weather’s) standards of what you can wear during the colder half of the year.

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

In a flattering Nikhil Thampi olive-hued off-shoulder blazer and pants set, sleek centre-parted hair, light smoky eyes and peachy lips, Kajol was glamour personified as she attended an event in Delhi on Tuesday. Her look was simple, but full of impact.

Swoon over these photos of the 43-year-old beauty’s stunning look ahead.

A post shared by Mazi ❤ (@kajolic.dil.se) on

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

