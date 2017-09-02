Get your bling on: 5 tips to wear diamond jewellery in the day without being flashy

When it comes to diamond jewellery, it’s a good idea to keep it subtle. For an elegant look, it is important to know how much is too much, and go for one accessory at a time, say experts. Saurabh and Rahul Maheshwari, owners of Vishal Jewels, and Vinay Gupta, owner of Shri Hari Diagems, tell you how to rock diamonds during the day.

* Without even giving it a second thought, women can wear diamond rings every day and look elegant.

* When you’re not sure if you’re wearing too much jewellery, go with as few pieces as possible. A general rule of thumb is that it is okay to wear a watch or bracelet, a ring, and a pair of earrings. Anything more than that is probably too much for day to day wear.

* Noisy bracelets are not a great option. Rather, one can opt for a delicate looking diamond studded bracelet.

* If you must wear a piece of diamond jewellery that’s on the flashier side, ensure your other accessories and clothing choices are more subtle. Go for softer pastel shades and minimum make-up.

