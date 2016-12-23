Get your blush on: We help you glam up your eyes for the party season

If you’re the kind of person who can’t even hold the brush right, don’t despair. We’ve spoken to three make-up artists and YouTube stars to break down the best looks for the party season.

Look 1: Deep, Smokey Eyes, by Elton Fernandez

The look never seems to go out of style, says Fernandez. Do it right, and you’re sure to be the centre of attention, do it wrong, though, and you could end up looking a bit like a raccoon, he warns.

* What’s the biggest mistake people make when trying to get this look at home?

They stop at the crease; you should spread the smoky hues upto the brow bone.

* What’s the best way to make sure you don’t overdo it?

Use little or no grey.

* What colours are best for New Year’s Eve?

A mix of metallic looks is very in this season. Metallic silver, molten bronze and black are a great combination.

Look 2: Nude Eyes, by Ankita Srivastava

* Which is better for a nude look, matte or glitter?

It depends on the occassion. Matte works well in the day, while glitter nude looks great for special occasions and parties.

* What’s the best way to use this look, on Indian skin tones?

A nude eye look can basically help balance another, bolder element — like a dramatic lip. Or you can go nude on the lips to accentuate very dramatic eye make-up.

* What’s a common mistake in the nude look?

Lack of balance. Going nude on the eyes as well as the lips can make youe look pale and washed-out.

Look 3: Festive reds, by Debasree Banerjee

Wear red eyeliner with a nude lip color, or wear smoky green eyeliner

* What’s a good way to incorporate red in a look?

Wear red eyeliner with a nude lip color, or wear smoky green eyeliner just on the lower lashline, and red lipstick. Both work best without glitter.

* What’s a good red to use?

Use a berry tone rather than the clichéd bright red. Red also works really well as an ombre look, with a darker shade on the edges, gradually lightening towards the inner lip.

* Can you pair red with glitter?

Yes, if you use lip gloss on the edges of your lips, a little primer on the inside and pat red glitter on.

