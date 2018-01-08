Golden Globes 2018: Do you like Emma Watson’s brand-new baby bangs?

Harry Potter actor Emma Watson showed off a new hair cut on Monday. Emma first caught our attention on the Golden Globes red carpet for bringing activist Marai Larasi as her date, both of them in black to support the women’s protest against harassment in Hollywood. We fist pumped. (Yeah, women!) And then noticed — she also has new bangs!

Susan Sarandon, from left, Rosa Clemente, Marai Larasi, and Emma Watson arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty. (AP)

Not only did she get a fringe, but she got a really, really short one. Her bangs hit around the middle of her forehead and were worn swept over to the side. She rocked her hair back with some effortlessly chic wisps around her face. This style works for Emma, because it doesn’t compete with her bold, brushed-up eyebrows. The rest of her makeup was simple, except for a classic matte, red lip.

Marai Larasi, left, and Emma Watson arrive at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. (AP)

It’s the first time Emma has undergone such a dramatic hair transformation. She last sported a different hairdo - a pixie cut, in 2010.

So, do you love Emma’s new haircut?

