Golden Globes 2018 was all about women wearing the pants: 7 red carpet looks to prove it

Let it be known: You don’t need a dress to achieve a sexy, confident look on the red carpet. The proof? Maggie Gyllenhaal, Claire Foy and more of this season’s leading ladies showed up to Golden Globes 2018 in picture-perfect pants, and we were so, so glad they did.

While we expected black clothing and statement ‘Time’s Up’ pins to take the stage at the annual awards on Monday, a pleasant surprise came in the form lots of badass women walking the red carpet wearing a crisp pair of trousers, as opposed to your typical red carpet gowns — because, clearly, this red carpet was anything but typical.

Whether they were worn under a gown à la Alison Brie and Debra Messing, or with a suit like Kyra Sedgwick or Claire Foy, or as a top-and-pants ensemble like Alexis Bledel in Oscar de la Renta and Maggie Gyllenhaal in Monse, trousers turned into the sartorial go-to for the day. Their ultimate must-have addition? The perfect pair of pointed pumps.

Check out our favourite examples of actors in pants and suits that stole the show.

1. Alison Brie looked effortlessly gorgeous in Vassilis Zoulias. (AFP)

2. Accessorising a Stella McCartney suit with a bold red lip. Nicely played, Claire Foy. (AFP)

3. Maggie Gyllenhaal single-handedly proved you can support the cause and look damn good doing it. She wore Monse.(AFP)

4. Debra Messing knows the key to a good look: Party on the top, business on the bottom. She chose Christian Siriano. (AP)

5. Alexis Bledel stunned in a one-shoulder jumpsuit from the Oscar de La Renta. It was all about the details. (AFP)

6. Kyra Sedgwick’s Christian Siriano design reminded us we can’t go wrong with a simple black suit. (AP)

7. Lena Waithe, glowing from head-to-toe. (AFP)

