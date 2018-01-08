Golden Globes fashion highlights: Why Indian-origin HFPA president Meher Tatna didn’t wear black

With sweetheart necklines and high slits, sheer lace and sparkly details, Hollywood women with men on their side turned the Golden Globes red carpet into a parade of fashion black in a protest with a clear message for sexual harassers: Time’s Up. More than 300 women in the entertainment industry banded together recently to found a reform initiative of that name in solidarity with the ‘Me Too’ movement that exploded after the fall of Harvey Weinstein and dozens of other men accused of sexual misconduct.

While it was nearly a complete blackout at the 2018 Golden Globes, there were at least few women who decided not to wear all black to the awards show. Even as major stars went for black outfits as stylists and designers worked to meet the demand for dresses in that colour, those not in black included Meher Tatna, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and hosts of the Golden Globes.

Meher Tatna, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association wore red. (AP)

She chose a bright red embellished dress and overcoat, telling The Associated Press ahead of the awards presentation that the Time’s Up moment “has given a voice to women that need to speak up and HFPA is 60%women, you know, and we are all on board, all supportive.”

And why no black? It was “because my gown was made a couple months ago and also it’s a cultural thing. I’m from India and for a special celebration we don’t wear the colour of mourning. My mother would be appalled!”

While black, of course, has been worn before on red carpets, here are five standout looks from the evening of noir:

From left: Actors Jessica Biel, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Dakota Johnson in black. (Agencies)

Jessica Biel

Hubby Justin Timberlake in all black, Biel wore a Dior Haute Couture dress with a nude pleated tulle ball gown and a black velvet moon embellishment. In her ears were 1950s diamond earrings from Bulgari in a bow design.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

She stunned in huge emerald earrings and a sheer, long-sleeve couture body hugger from Zuhair Murad. It was an A-line cut and plunged at the neck with lace, shimmering applique and velvet detailing.

Dakota Johnson

She and others donning the night’s color of solidarity combined black with sparkle. She was a presenter and wore a Gucci look of organza and velvet with an inky, deep-sea texture. It had thin straps with a crystal buckle at the waist and a statement silver bow design in crystals at the back. Her accessories were minimal, a couple of bracelets and elegant Nirav Modi drop diamond earrings.

Black might have been the order of the day with model Kendall Jenner and actor Susan Kelechi Watson, among many others donning the colour. (Agencies)

Kendall Jenner

Making her Golden Globes red carpet debut because, why? We’re not sure, but she went big. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians klan member went big and was nearly swallowed up in a shaggy, strapless Giambattista Valli strapless dress that was high in front and way long in back. Her dark hair was bobbed and tousled.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Her This is Us husband, played by Sterling K Brown, won a Golden Globe. Kelechi won Twitter in a deep low-cut trouser set from Monsoori. It sparkled in the night’s top colour.

And the men? They represented.

Chris Sullivan from This is Us showed off black nail polish. Daniel Kaluuya of Get Out wore a tux from Gucci with a Time’s Up pin on his lapel. Caleb McLaughlin, one of the Stranger Things kids, was in Ports 1961, black shirt and all. Common went with a black shirt, bow tie and tux as well.

While the dominance of black was unprecedented, the colour is not a red carpet newbie by any stretch.

Emma Stone, among those in black on Monday, wore the colour to the 2015 Golden Globes, a stunning trouser look with a studded silver top and a black back bow and train. Nicole Kidman has worn the colour to the Globes several times, including a lace column gown with a high slit and a little black choker in 2002, offering a rock vibe from Yves Saint Laurent.

Halle Berry, a presenter this time around, wore a bustier look with an elegant sheer affect below the waist in 2011.

