Greenery: Make a fashionable statement with the colour of 2017

Pantone, the global authority on colour, announced “Greenery” as its colour of the year. The announcement on their website read: Greenery is a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore and renew.

Read more

Though the colour is prominently worn in spring and summer, it’s set to make a statement all year round too. “A vibrant yet soothing colour, greenery is synonymous with nature, and what nature brings — rejuvenation and revitalisation,” says designer Aditi Somani.

While the colour and its shades have been used in countless designs over the years, it adds to one’s personality each time it is incorporated in an ensemble, a statement piece or a bindi.

Desi Touch

A symbol of new beginnings, various shades of green have been prevalent for ages in traditional Indian ensembles. Somani suggests that green is also recognised for its versatility and has various colour tones that range from a paler shade to a brighter one.

For a traditional look, opt for a green sari-blouse. (AFP)

“I personally love working with this colour as it reflects royalty, richness and subtlety. In traditional wear, the colour is widely popular. In terms of silhouettes, I would pick bright or subtle green lehengas, short kurtis and dupattas,” says Somani, whose upcoming Spring/Summer 2017 collection, will feature the brighter and yellowish tones of green. “I have used these shades against contrasting colours such as pink and purple,” she adds.

Summer fun

If you are a beach bum, and are looking for a fun outfit to flaunt at your next trip to the beach, a green playsuit is what you can opt for. “Greenery has always been connected to a refreshing vibe. A playsuit in that colour would be ideal for beachwear. We are incorporating it as a solid colour in our Spring/Summer 17 collection,” says designer Pooja Solanki.

Green comes across as young and fresh and complements ready-to-wear garments in breathable fabrics such as cotton, linen, etc. Men, who love to keep it bright and simple, can play it cool with a pair of green cotton shorts.

Playing with shades

Designer Rashi Kapoor says that you can also try out different shades in green such as mint, artichoke and asparagus, which are ideal for formal outfits. The colour may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but when combined with colours such as purple or brown or blue, it does add volume and depth to an outfit. For instance, velvet made a comeback in 2016, and seems like it is here to stay in 2017 as well.

As a solid colour, green, works just fine on this one shoulder dress. (Shutterstock)

A green-coloured slouchy velvet pant teamed with a purple top could be an ideal winter wear. “Its [velvet] lustrous surface can add depth and drama to your ensemble. You can replace your denims with slouchy velvet,” says designer Babita Malkani.

Colour me bright

Pune-based makeup artist Sunil Bhog believes that green is an ideal colour for eye makeup. He calls green a “living colour” and “fresh for the eyes”. “You can use green over the eyes as a shadow or kajal to bring effect.

Blonde model with pale skin and green eye-shadow. (iStockphoto)

You can also combine two colours for different occasions, for instance, a combination of green and gold works well for a festive look. If you are wearing a gown, opt for black eyeshadow and team it up with green eyeshadow. For a summery look, try a combination of green and baby pink,” he says.