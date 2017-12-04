Guess what’s the must-have colour for this New Year’s Eve party? You’ll be surprised

If you, like me, spend hours browsing through online fashion stores, you’d have bought or wishlist-ed at least one wine-coloured outfit. How do I know this? Fashion brands and make up brands are calling it the ‘must-have colour’ this season. Almost every online retailer has wine-coloured apparel on its top scrolls.

The Label Life’s website shows model wearing a dress in wine colour. (thelabellife.com)

Though fashion trends are cyclical (remember when Marsala - a type of wine - was Pantone’s colour for 2015), they do come back in newer avatars. For instance, a wine-coloured blouse with a ‘cold shoulder’ cut would be completely on point for an autumn look. Similarly, celebrities are sporting wine colour with subtle touches: make up, jewellery and footwear. In fact, ‘wine-stained lips’ is the biggest beauty trend this fall. Take for instance, actor Priyanka Chopra, who doesn’t think twice before flaunting this bold colour, even during the day. Deepika Padukone, too, prefers shades of burgundy for her lips.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 10, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Not just a ‘night’ colour

Traditionally darker shades are preferred to be worn during evening/night events. However, according to fashion blogger Sayanti Banerjee, wine colour can be worn effortlessly during the day too. “Shades of wine, burgundy and maroon are the colours to flaunt if you want to stay on trend. Recently, I teamed my wine-coloured velvet crop top with denims for a day/brunch look. And it worked well. I added a pair of tinted glasses in rose shade to complete the look,” says Banerjee who blogs at Wow Detector.

Blogger Sayanti Banerjee in a wine-coloured crop top. (Sayanti Banerjee)

Festive cheer

With the wedding season upon us, burgundy, wine and various shades of maroon are making a comeback in the wedding trousseau. “Wine colour is associated with royalty. It stands for luxury and sophistication and is also the colour of passion, romance and sensitivity,” says designer Seema Kashyap of The Front Row. You can opt for a lehenga or an evening gown in the shade. If you think that’s too drastic for you, then you could either wear it on your lips or use it on your eyes as a dramatic eye shadow. However, Kashyap thinks Indian women shouldn’t be scared of the colour. “It’s a shade that suits all Indian skin tones - dark to dusky to olive.”

So, the next time you’re standing in front of your wardrobe looking for clothes to wear, consider going a little bold with wine. It’s the colour of the season, and it’s here to stay.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more