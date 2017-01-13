Happy Lohri: Go for stylish turbans, phulkari dupattas to amp up your style

Where there is fashion, there can be no rules! It’s Lohri today, and we have put together all the inspo you need to turn up the heat at bonfire parties in your own rebellious style. There’s no reason why you should dress up like everyone else as you toss peanuts and popcorns in the fire and lose yourself to peppy Punjabi folk songs. Here are fun ideas for those who live by their own fashion rules.

Think threadwork kurtas in cheery colours, teamed with skirts instead of churidaars for a boho twist, and lively phulkari and bagh work dupattas draped as sari. You can also go for smart jackets paired with lungis. Add striking tribal inspired jewellery for some rustic charm.

This look is for courageous guys who love turning fashion rules on their heads. Androgyny being the new black, gender neutral jewellery is in trend. Add some rustic swag to your look with a silver nath. Nothing like it if you can pair it with a groomed beard, the way model Anurag Fageriya does it. (Shara Ashraf/ HT Photo )

Guys, too, can put on their desi swag, while keeping the feel of their look global and cool. “If you don’t want to go totally desi, wear a kimono styled suit teamed with a printed turban,” says designer Pawan Sachdeva. Put a ban on colours such as grey, brown and black today, and wear fun, moodlifting shades that go with the spirit of the harvest festival. “ If there’s no time to shop for something traditional, borrow from your sister’s closet. Pick a dupatta and turn it into a lungi,” says stylist Ami Patel.

A stylish printed turban will not only keep your head warm, but also switch up your style. Pair it with a gold hasli necklace. Go for the ‘bare-faced makeup’ like model Shalini Yadav : BB cream to cover up problem areas, eyes softly shaped with brown eyeshadow, a coat of colourless mascara and nude lip gloss would be enough. (Shara Ashraf/ HT Photo)

Photos & concept: Shara Ashraf

Styling: Shara Ashraf & Akshay Kaushal

Modelling agency: Strawberrifox & Satin

Outfits: 1469, Pawan Sachdeva, Khanijo, Kanelle by Kanika Jain; Jewellery: Apala by Sumit

Makeup: Neeraj Arora & Aashmeen Munjal