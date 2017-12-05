He’s dressed Kate Middleton, Katrina Kaif and Lady Gaga. Meet designer Prabal Gurung

New York-based Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, who has designed the uniform for the Grid Girls for Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, says fashion is not restricted to the red carpet or the runway anymore.

“We live in a changing world. No longer are the voices of authority in fashion limited to just the runway or red carpet. Digital media has given rise to new voices, a power to the people - something I find incredibly exciting. We admire Etihad for fostering such a beautiful culture with their employees. The Grid Girls are redefining barriers of what the traditional role entails. I love seeing this rise,” Gurung said.

His designs have been worn by international celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Marion Cotillard, Kate Middleton, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lawrence, Demi Moore, Emma Watson, Diane Kruger, Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Zoe Saldana and Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra.

Gurung has designed a black jumpsuit which was launched later last month and says that while creating the art work, he “wanted to celebrate the heritage of Etihad Airways while creating something with a powerful meaning, representative of both our brand and Etihad’s brand and maintain respect for the region, challenges tradition”.