 He’s dressed Kate Middleton, Katrina Kaif and Lady Gaga. Meet designer Prabal Gurung | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 05, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

He’s dressed Kate Middleton, Katrina Kaif and Lady Gaga. Meet designer Prabal Gurung

His designs have been worn by international celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Marion Cotillard, Kate Middleton, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lawrence, Demi Moore, among others.

fashion and trends Updated: Dec 05, 2017 18:02 IST
Designer Prabal Gurung greets the audience after showing his Spring 2017 collection during Fashion Week in New York.
Designer Prabal Gurung greets the audience after showing his Spring 2017 collection during Fashion Week in New York. (AP)

New York-based Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, who has designed the uniform for the Grid Girls for Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, says fashion is not restricted to the red carpet or the runway anymore.

“We live in a changing world. No longer are the voices of authority in fashion limited to just the runway or red carpet. Digital media has given rise to new voices, a power to the people - something I find incredibly exciting. We admire Etihad for fostering such a beautiful culture with their employees. The Grid Girls are redefining barriers of what the traditional role entails. I love seeing this rise,” Gurung said.

His designs have been worn by international celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Marion Cotillard, Kate Middleton, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lawrence, Demi Moore, Emma Watson, Diane Kruger, Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, Zoe Saldana and Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra.

Gurung has designed a black jumpsuit which was launched later last month and says that while creating the art work, he “wanted to celebrate the heritage of Etihad Airways while creating something with a powerful meaning, representative of both our brand and Etihad’s brand and maintain respect for the region, challenges tradition”.

more from fashion and trends
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you