Here’s everything you need to know about buying the right leather shoe

Leather shoes can last for quite long if they are maintained well. Check the texture, insole and lining of the shoe before buying, say experts.

Ishaan Sachdeva, director at Alberto Torresi, and Tabby Bhatia, director at Voganow.com, share the following tips on how to go about buying leather shoes:

* One of the easiest ways to check the authenticity of leather is through touch. By pressing the texture of the leather – if it is real, the texture would seem wrinkled and pulled. Also, genuine leather gives more of a natural and swanky touch.

* Shoe fitting is the most important factor to be considered while buying leather shoes. A leather shoe – if made by an experienced craftsman -- will not only fit you well, but seem like second skin. A good fitting shoe will last longer as the chances of it getting wrinkles or the shoe getting out of shape are ruled out.

Follow aesthetic and visual sensibilities while shopping for leather shoes. (Shutterstock)

* The insole and lining of the shoe also plays an important role. A perfect pair of shoes should have an extra padded insole. An extra layer of cushioning between the feet and the shoe makes the grip comfortable and sturdy. Genuine leather on the insole and lining helps the shoes last longer and also eliminates the chances of bad foot odour.

* Another important aspect of leather shoes is its fragrance. Leather shoes have a rich fragrance which is typical of leather and cannot come from fake leather. Also, genuine leather does not have odour of chemicals or plastic.

Genuine leather on the insole and lining helps the shoes last longer and also eliminates the chances of bad foot odour. (Shutterstock)

* Examining the details of the sole is also considered to be an essential element before investing in the shoes and can be an important quality indicator. There are varied types of soles ranging from rubber, leather sole, to extra light weight sole for longer walking hours. It is recommended that the soles of the shoes should be stitched to the upper surface rather than glued..

* Follow aesthetic and visual sensibilities while shopping for a pair of leather shoes. If the pairs are handcrafted or hand painted, one should analyse the finesse in terms of colour finishing and stitching details. The stitching should be neat and barely noticeable.

Leather shoes can last for quite long if they are maintained well. (Shutterstock)

* Check if the shoe has any kind of plastic coat or an extra unreal shine on it, which on the touch can make you feel that there is a layer between your touch and the material of shoe. This shiny coat applied to the leather shoe loses the shine with growing usage, and eventually not only peels off, but takes the colour coat with it – reducing the shoes’ life to one season.

