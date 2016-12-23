Here’s how to update your wardrobe for maximum style, minimal effort

Are you about to thrown on the same ol’ pair of denims and your favourite superhero T-shirt before heading out? In the name of style, stop! We men really tend to believe that looking good is a mammoth effort, and quite frankly, that isn’t the case. We caught up with experts from the fashion fraternity to curated tips that you can use to upgrade that wardrobe of yours.

Wondering what we’re talking about, right? Take your shoes, for instance. Do you slip into only two types of shoes: black formal ones and the usual sport shoes? What about, say, loafers? How many colours of jackets do you own? Black...and blue, right?t

If you want to experiment a bit with your style but don’t want to put too much effort into it, look no further.

Suit up!

Robert Downey Jr rocks his perfectly tailored suit with sneakers (Getty Images)

There is nothing better than a man in a well-fitted, bespoke suit. “Tom Ford sets the bar with his creations. Always make sure you go for at least two fittings when investing in a bespoke suit, and maybe choose a double-breasted suit with wider lapels. It’s a change you will appreciate,” says Sunil Sethi, president, FDCI.

Oxfords or brogues?

Sethi says, “While most might suggest investing in a Monk Strap or an Oxford to go with a suit, casual or sport shoes add flair to the classic look while still being functional.” he says.

Match your accessories

When trying to achieve the perfect look, always keep your accessories right. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A great ensemble is never complete without the right accessories. “Invest in accessories, but always make sure they match, whether it’s a wrist watch, shoes or belt. If the essentials don’t match, it isn’t stylish,” says Pawan Sachdeva, designer.

Find your label

Investing in various labels is great, but find the one that fits you best. “There are many homegrown labels that have great stuff that one can invest in. But it’s important to give these buys a try and settle for whatever suits your body type and personal style the best,” says Sethi.

Switch up the basics

A little variety in the closet is always a refreshing change for your otherwise monotonous wardrobe. (Getty Images)

Basics are a complete wardrobe win. So plain tees, a classic white shirt and a leather belt need a special space in your closet. “If you’re looking to change things up, don’t do it half-heartedly. Mix it up with bold prints or pop colours,” says Pranav Misra, designer.

No-fail leather

Ditch black and opt for shades of brown and burgundy when choosing the perfect leather jacket. (Getty Images)

A lightweight leather jacket is a wardrobe must have. Team it with a basic T-shirt or switch it up with a turtle neck. Ditch boring black for with say, burgundy. You can opt for faux leather too.

Know your casuals

John Abraham rocks the effortless casual look with a fitted tee and distressed joggers. (Waseem Gashroo/HT Photo)

Sporting the perfect casual look should be a balance of what’s in trend and what suits you best. Misra says, “Trends are one thing, but knowing what style suits you is key to looking good. Choose the right fit and know the occasion you’re dressing up for, and you’re sorted.”

Give yourself some TLC

Grooming yourself right is as important as what you wear.

A well-groomed look goes a long way. Sachdeva feels that grooming is as important as what one wears. “A well-groomed man will always earn brownie points,” he says.

So invest in a decent grooming kit or visit your trustworthy salon often.