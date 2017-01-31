Here’s how to use your favourite facial oil to get flawless skin

Facial oils can work wonders when added to your daily skincare regime. Apply it with your face cream, night cream and face mask to keep a fine balance of moisture and get flawless skin naturally.

Neetu Prasher from Avon India shares five ways of using facial oil in your everyday routine for resplendent skin.

* Brightening primer: Winter can make your skin look dull and lustreless, hence a primer is a must. It’s imperative to choose the right base for an instant glow. A facial oil can be your new primer this season. Pump two-three drops of this product rich in vitamins A, C and E to your face as a primer and help your makeup stay in place all day.

* Massage mask: For more supple and radiant skin, it’s best to massage your skin twice a month. Adding face oils to homemade face mask mixtures or facial sheet masks only multiplies the effect. Add two drops to the mixture for a smoother, hydrated and firm skin. You can also smear the oil prior to using a sheet mask.

* Treatment: To help reduce fine lines and wrinkles or to even skin tone and reduce hyper-pigmentation, add a drop or two of your face oil to your moisturising regime. After cleansing and toning, nicely moisturise your skin and see magical results in a few days.

* Foundation or BB Cream: Add two drops of face oil to your foundation or BB cream for a smoother coverage. Oil helps restore skin and the antioxidants make the complexion brighter.

* Booster: It is not a myth that our skin absorbs all the essential nutrients when we are asleep. Teaming two-three drops of face oil with a night cream can twofold the results. Apply the mixture evenly on your face, dab a little under your eyes and see how well it works on those unwanted facial lines and wrinkles.

Adding a facial oil to your regular regimen of cleansing, toning, applying day cream and night cream enhances the results and boosts nourishment for your skin.

