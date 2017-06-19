Here’s how you can match jewellery with Indo-western outfits

A simple pendent, danglers or elaborate round neckpiece -- it is important to know what accessory to pick for the Indo-western look to get the fashion statement right, say experts.

Pankaj Anand and Anil Arora, Founders, Sabhyata and Swapnil Eaga, co-founder, Zinarya, share some tips on the mix and match of Indo-western attire with the unique style of jewellery.

1) Halter neck crop tops with patterned earrings: A halter-neck crop top is the best to compliment your summer look. You can style it with a particular pattern or a design earrings to bring elegance.

2) Boat-neck crop top with simple coloured pendant: A boat-neck crop top with a matching traditional bottom or coloured lehenga can be your look for a casual day out or a function. Add a simple coloured pendant to enhance your look.

3) Ethnic mixed with western outlook: This summer give your ethnic jumpsuit that Indo-western look with designed dangler earrings to make the look smart and simple.

4) Front slit Indo-western long kurta with silver heavy earrings: Guess what’s saving kurtis this season? A slit in the front. This attire can by adorned with heavy silver earrings to add a carefree vibe.

5) Plain crop tops and floral palazzos with elaborated round neckpiece: Crop tops, paired with floral palazzo are an in thing, this season. Spice up the look further with an ornate round neckpiece to accentuate the hippy look further.

6) Boldness with the shine of gold: Big gold finger-rings with Indo-western collared kurtas are the best for the fashion season. But steer clear from overdoing it- you do’‘t want to look gaudy in any special occasion.

