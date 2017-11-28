Here’s what Ivanka Trump’s sari gown inspired by Indian mythology will look like

Ivanka Trump has landed in Hyderabad, India, leading a delegation of US entrepreneurs and investors during the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). Ivanka, daughter of US President Donald Trump and an adviser to the White House, was seen in a monochrome jacket at the airport. While her style is often spoken about, fashion aficionados are expected to keep a close watch on her sartorial choices in the days to come. Meanwhile, news is in that the 36-year-old will be seen wearing an ivory-gold India-inspired ensemble, designer by Mumbai-based Neeta Lulla. While the exact occasion Trump has chosen to wear the sari for is unclear, sources claim that the outfit was delivered to her two days before her visit.

Ivanka Trump at the Hyderabad airport. (PTI)

“We are honoured to present an exclusive bespoke collectable inspired from the Vrindavan Symphony which is our tribute to the celebrated Radha- Krishna fable. A motif of the traditional musical instrument, sitar which has its roots deeply seated in the classical music history and is inspired from the Vrindavan Gardens where the impeccable portrayal of the divine romance was performed as Raas Leela. We have created a signature ensemble using the traditional sari, restyled into an elegant gown. Dawned in ivory and golden silk threads, this gown has a ‘sitar’ on the trail made of finely woven silk from the historic city of Benaras. We are very proud of our rich cultural heritage and that is the reason we have fused fabrics evolving from deep rooted cultures in India with a state-of-the-art silhouette to create a tailored ensemble for Her Excellency Ivanka Trump,” said a statement from the designer.