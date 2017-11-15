Hold your breath because Deepika Padukone’s stunning dress is a festive must-have

Actor Deepika Padukone is on promotion duties for her upcoming film, Padmavati. And the 31-year-old beauty definitely makes sure she always looks memorable at every appearance she makes: Most of the time when we spot a gorgeous dress on her, we dream we’re wearing it.

On Wednesday, she promoted her Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama in an enchanting Rimple and Harpeet Narula ensemble so magical, it just might make you gasp. Her latest look is one for the record books.

With her latest sartorial choice, Deepika proved that dressing for the festive season doesn’t have to mean going overboard with the use of colour and sparkle or showing too much skin.

Her breathtaking, practically ethereal, cream and gold kurta-lehenga set had tradition written all over it. With the long-fitted sleeves, matching net dupatta, high round neckline, killer vintage embroidery, it was a dreamy combination of delicate all-over sparkle and intricate detail. She rounded off her look with tasteful and radiant jhumkis from Tanishq.

