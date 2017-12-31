How to look absolutely radiant this party season: An expert’s guide

New Year’s Eve is a special occasion to spend some quality time with your friends and family. While you start gearing up for the party celebrations, a good beauty regimen must be your priority in order to look beautiful and feel awesome. So, what should you do to get perfect party look? Here are a few suggestions from health experts that will help.

-Stick to a healthy diet

It is easy to indulge in high calorie unhealthy diet in the festive season. This very tendency to eat heavy food tends to weaken your digestive system. Stick to fresh juices and warm water throughout this season to provide your skin with the nutrition and hydration it needs.

“Best skin diet is one that involves eating vegetables for every meal and some juice at least once a day. Food that helps in skin strengthening should include Omega-3 fatty acids (soybeans and walnuts), collagen boosting vitamin C (bell peppers, strawberries, citrus fruits, broccoli etc) and antioxidant rich vitamins A and E (almond butter, sweet potatoes, carrots). Low-glycaemic diet is beneficial for acne-prone skin. Also, aloevera juice, wheat grass, pomegranate and consumption of good amount of water is recommended,” said Dietitian, Deepika Dua, Mutation Diet Clinic New Delhi.

Furthermore, heavy intake of alcohol might lead to weight gain and make you look puffy and dull. It is better to either avoid or take in small quantity.

-Transform Your Skin Routine

According to Dr. Neha Mittal Batra, Cosmetic Physician at Dermaworld Skin & Hair Clinic, “In the winters, for a properly moisturised skin, it is essential to shift to face wash and cream that suits the weather. One should go for a non-foaming cleanser which does not have sulphates in it, as a protection against making your skin look parched.”

“Also, it is essential to exfoliate the skin. Use an exfoliating mask on your face and your hands, as well as on your lips. One should not forget to wear a sunblock. The sun is just as strong in the winter as in the summer, so wearing a sunscreen is just as important to prevent tanning. Wear at least SPF 30 with a UVA protection of PA++ to prevent skin darkening,” she added.

-Get a Good ‘Skin Glow ‘Treatment

Batra suggests that some treatments can also provide bright and glowing skin.

• Hydrafacial MD: For a beautiful, clean and healthy skin, this is the treatment for you. Not only does this treatment help in scientific and sterile clean up for your face but also nourishes your skin with multiple vitamins, hyalironic acids, honey and salicylic acid.

• Spectra peel: It is called Hollywood spectra laser peel because of its ability to not only rejuvenate your face but also make it at least two tones lighter by instantly removing your tanning and giving long lasting results.

• Nanopore Microneedling: This treatment is a combination of peels, nanopore micro needling and mesotherapy. Needling through this procedure is painless and without any downtime, giving you resurfacing and glow at the same time.

• Cinderella Sparkle: This treatment can be done on the same day of New Year’s Eve giving you glowing, bright and improved complexion.

