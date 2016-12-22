“I shop a lot from the children’s section,” says Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi

She honed her bargaining skills at Delhi’s Sarojini Market. And she shops from the kids’ section. Naturally, this is nothing like the expensive but homogenous Bollywood wardrobes

A yellow wall with framed quotes in her Bandra apartment instantly reminds us of Konkona Sensharma’s house in Wake Up Sid (2009). There are fountain pens, fairy lights, DVDs and quirky coasters lying around. Actor Shweta Tripathi (31), of Masaan (2015) fame, fits into this colourful puzzle like the final piece. She is vivacious and talkative. And unlike most Bollywood actors, she doesn’t like hiding her age. In fact, she’d rather wear it on her T-shirt. “Yes, it says 1985, the year I was born in. People don’t believe me when I say it,” she says, pointing to it. The Delhi girl hates labels. Her closet choices veer towards quirky: custom-made Kolhapuris, funky eye patches and oversized hoodies.

A skirt bought from the kids’ section of a store (Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

Wardrobe staples: “I love mid-length skirts, especially for the times when I’ve not waxed. And I always have a jumpsuit in a solid colour. Sweatshirts are a must — the larger they are, the more comfortable. A white shirt and shorts are must-haves.”

Gallery: Sneak peek into Masaan actor Shweta Tripathi’s closet

Too cool for school: “The oldest garment in my wardrobe and of great sentimental value is my school’s (DPS, RK Puram) hoodie. It’s 13 years old and I still wear it.”

Custom-made Kolhapuris from The Sole Sisters and quirky flats from Gaimo (Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

No brands please: “I don’t care for brands. I’m more of a boutique shopper, because the things I will find there are unique, and there won’t be any copies. Also, I’d rather buy an original than a fake version of a label.”

All for one: “I shop a lot from the children’s section and, sometimes, from the men’s section. You’ll find skirts, shirts and shoes from the children’s section. My friends buy me more adult-like clothes, and I love those. But I cannot do away with the colourful stuff.”

Tripathi’s latest buy from Bangkok (Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

Shopping superpower: “Like most Dilliwalas, I’m an ace at bargaining. I have spent hours doing that at Janpath and Sarojini Market. I haven’t really shopped on Mumbai’s streets.”

Shopping destinations: “People generally talk about Paris, London and Milan. I prefer smaller, quirkier boutiques in Bangkok’s Asiatique The Riverfront (shopping arcade). The last time I was there to shoot, the moment I was done with work, I’d run to Asiatique.”