IFFI red carpet: We think Janhvi Kapoor’s dark and romantic outfit is breathtaking

We are swooning over Janhvi Kapoor. Just days after the official announcement of her debut film, Dhadak, Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s daughter made her red carpet debut on Tuesday at International Film Festival of India in Goa wearing a statement-making lehenga-choli. We must say the starlet was an absolute vision.

A post shared by janhvi Kapoor ♥ (@janhvi_142) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:45am PST

If you are keeping an eye out for a special statement piece to add to your repertoire for this wedding season, Janhvi’s fashion-forward Anamika Khanna number - an applique choli and a lehenga skirt-pants hybrid - will catch your eye.

The dark, whimsical ensemble features an array of colourful floral embroidery that help transform it into a wearable form of abstract art. We can’t get enough of all the embroidery details.

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:09am PST

While black is not a conventional colour when it comes to wedding wear, there’s just something about Janhvi’s look, which we must confess we’re sort of enamored with.

Between the ethereal embroidery and floor-skimming hemline, the look is understatedly charming, yet strong.

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:14am PST

Adding drama to the outfit is Janhvi’s unusual lehenga-pants hybrid: The slim pants have a connected skirt over it. Complete with a matching handcrafted clutch from The Pink Potli and drop earrings by Shree Pramani Jewels, and you’ve got a stylish outfit that’s ready for festivities.

Keeping her beauty look simple, Janhvi went with sleek eyeliner, pink-peach lips, and messy curls.

A post shared by Cute Actress 55k (@cuteactressworld) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:37pm PST

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more