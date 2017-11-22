IFFI red carpet: We think Janhvi Kapoor’s dark and romantic outfit is breathtaking
Arriving on the International Film Festival of India red carpet with parents, actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, upcoming actor Janhvi Kapoor opted for a stylish Anamika Khanna lehenga-choli, looking absolutely stunning.fashion and trends Updated: Nov 22, 2017 10:26 IST
We are swooning over Janhvi Kapoor. Just days after the official announcement of her debut film, Dhadak, Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s daughter made her red carpet debut on Tuesday at International Film Festival of India in Goa wearing a statement-making lehenga-choli. We must say the starlet was an absolute vision.
If you are keeping an eye out for a special statement piece to add to your repertoire for this wedding season, Janhvi’s fashion-forward Anamika Khanna number - an applique choli and a lehenga skirt-pants hybrid - will catch your eye.
The dark, whimsical ensemble features an array of colourful floral embroidery that help transform it into a wearable form of abstract art. We can’t get enough of all the embroidery details.
While black is not a conventional colour when it comes to wedding wear, there’s just something about Janhvi’s look, which we must confess we’re sort of enamored with.
Between the ethereal embroidery and floor-skimming hemline, the look is understatedly charming, yet strong.
Adding drama to the outfit is Janhvi’s unusual lehenga-pants hybrid: The slim pants have a connected skirt over it. Complete with a matching handcrafted clutch from The Pink Potli and drop earrings by Shree Pramani Jewels, and you’ve got a stylish outfit that’s ready for festivities.
Keeping her beauty look simple, Janhvi went with sleek eyeliner, pink-peach lips, and messy curls.
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more