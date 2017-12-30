In 2017, Deepika Padukone proved that she can pull off any hairstyle or make-up

We stalked Deepika Padukone on Instagram — which if we’re being honest, happens on the daily — and rounded up 16 photos that prove the 31-year-old can actually pull off any beauty look.

Yes, we know she’s an actor and that’s exactly her job, but even then, we’re impressed with how Deepika has worn some pretty daring looks and killed it every time.

Like the time she wore her signature nude lips and winged eye, tried-and-trusted slicked-back bun and star-shaped hair accessories with her satin slip gown at the 2017 edition of the Met Gala and almost looked like a freaking bride. Or the time she decided to add a dash of edgy glamour to her look — by sporting a bold lip, highlighting her beautiful eyes with a black liner and beige eye-shadow and dollops of mascara and wearing her luscious hair in loose waves — for her first appearance at the star-studded Cannes 2017 red carpet.

But rather than us trying to describe all her looks to you, click through the pics below and see for yourself, then spend the rest of your day trying to figure out how to recreate them at home (we know you will).

(All Photos: Instagram)

