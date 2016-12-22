In a first, Sofia Vergara’s son Manolo models for Paper magazine

Celebrated TV actor Sofia Vergara’s 24-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara has made his modelling debut in a photo spread for the Paper magazine’s latest issue.

The magazine’s edition is inspired by the films of Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, and in one of the pictures Manolo wears a black suit and model Stevie DeFelice sports a red top, skirt and blazer as they sit on the floor in front of a shattered mirror, holding Bloody Marys.

“Thank you to @papermagazine and @jimmymarble for including me in this month’s Pedro Almodovar spread! And for allowing me to sit next to Stevie DeFelice. I hope she wasn’t too traumatized,” Manolo wrote on Instagram.

Vergara, 44, had modelled for years before she moved from her native Colombia to the United States to concentrate on an acting career.

The Modern Family star gave birth to Manolo when she was 20 years old. His father is her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. The two divorced in 1993, a year after he was born, and the actor raised Manolo as a single, working mother.

Watch the mother-son duo in a Head & Shoulders ad:

