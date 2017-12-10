In Pics: Sonam Kapoor is a complete stunner in this Tarun Tahiliani gown at a fashion show

At a recent fashion event, actress Sonam Kapoor dazzled in a shimmering Tarun Tahiliani gown as she walked to the beats of Midival Punditz ft. Mame Khan and Malini Awasthy with Mumbai Strings. The 13th edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, which took place at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, also saw other creations by designer Tarun Tahiliani.

The outfit is part of a collection that represent bohemian rhapsody interspersed with Mughal-inspired art. The gown sported designs such as laser etching, zardozi work, and resham-thread embroidery with velvet accents. Kapoor’s make up was on point with deep, dark eyes by Mickey Contractor and hair by Hiral Bhatia.

Other creations by the designer:

A model showcases a creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017. (AFP)

Models showcase creations by designer Tarun Tahiliani at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017. (AFP)

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more