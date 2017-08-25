Indian by Manish Arora has reportedly shut down its operations

Designer Manish Arora’s Indian leg of couture, known for its vibrant colour play and pop inspiration, has reportedly decided to shut operations. While the reason is unclear, with an official statement awaited, sourced indicate that it could be due to an end of contract/ disagreement between the stakeholders.

Back in 2012, BIBA Apparels Pvt Ltd and designer Manish Arora entered into a joint venture agreement to promote Indian by Manish Arora, a label launched in 2009. BIBA held the majority 51% stake. In Delhi, the flagship store is currently located in DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj.