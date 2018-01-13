Is blush pink the new red? Fashion designers decode celebrities’ bridal attire

The quintessential modern Indian bride isn’t someone who does things in a set way. So, bright red as the colour of the bride is no longer de rigueur. Blush pink is the colour of the moment, thanks to the Virushka wedding — the bride, actor Anushka Sharma, wore a beautiful pale pink lehenga-choli-dupatta outfit, while the bridegroom, cricketer Virat Kohli, wore a pale pink turban.

Other celebrities who have shown the way — either through their wedding wear or their best trousseau picks — are actor Sagarika Ghatge, who wore a light grey lehenga when she married cricketer Zaheer Khan, and veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi’s daughter, Pia Sodhi, who chose an unusual bird’s egg blue lehenga.

Designer Manish Malhotra says that brides these days know how to “make a statement in their traditionally modern look”. He adds, “Wedding couture is constantly evolving in India and with the clientele becoming more receptive to global influences due to the digital era, we see not only women but also men adapting to newer silhouettes and [becoming] more willing to experiment with colours. The modern bride is selecting from the palette of nudes, pewter grey, powder blue, ivory, lavender, and salmon pink, instead of just the traditional reds and maroons.Giving a contemporary edge to their cultural heritage, brides are now opting for high fashion looks customised to their personal style.”

While comedienne and TV host Bharti Singh and model Alesia Raut opted for blue and pink lehengas, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu (aka Samantha Akkineni) donned a cream and gold sari for her wedding with Naga Chaitanya. Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt, too, skipped red for an orange lehenga.

“Blush pink is the new red,” feels fashion designer Anju Modi. “Red has become clichéd and, psychologically, everyone wants to look different on their precious day. Some 90 per cent of the people have moved away from the colour. The new choice of colours for brides these days include blush pink, orange, and peaches that look young and romantic. People nowadays come with a fixed mind: that they don’t want red. ”

Designer Reynu Taandon believes it’s the nude make-up trend that has led to brides choosing pastels over reds. “Being minimalist is in — a maroon lipstick with a maroon lehenga doesn’t go. People have seen red a lot. Also young faces can always carry these pastel colours. The nude look is very much in, whether in the form of make-up, or [overall] look. And with that, people can only imagine [wearing] pastel colours. Even in hairstyles, people are going for not too much [of] curls, but straight hair. I have a few brides coming for mehendi and [asking for] light grey or gold colour.”

Muted colours have taken over the wedding-related night functions, too, feels fashion stylist Vikram Seth. “Classy and chic is what the brides are looking for. Actor Anushka Sharma had a day wedding, and pastels go very well in day time. Generally, people don’t want to wear solid colours anymore, in the day as well as in the evening. These days, even at Punjabi weddings, people are going for whites and muted golds. Gone are the days when brides wore heavy lehengas.”

For designer Rina Dhaka, the excessive usage of the colour red in the wedding trousseau is the reason people are shying away from it now. “Jewellery suits you better in pastels and it’s not overwhelming, [while] red is a strong colour. In the early 2000s, the trend was to do white and red, white and gold, baby pink. Now [the trend] is a re-run of that. Whatever you’ve seen too much [of], you want to automatically tear away from it. And the gamble pays off, as you end up looking fresher, younger, and prettier.”

However, if red is still your go-to colour, one can break away from tradition, says Modi, by “going for new combinations such as red and mint green.”

