Is Sridevi Bollywood’s most timeless style diva? Look at these pics before saying no

We need to talk about Sridevi. Every time we see the actor, it seems like she’s gotten better looking (Ageing? Forget about it) and more fashionable (Her wardrobe seems to only get better with age) than before.

Need proof? Look no further than her latest red carpet wins from International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, which confirm Sridevi is positively ageless and a true style icon.

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Sridevi was spotted at IFFI on Wednesday in her signature classic Indian look, wearing a blush pink-hued Tarun Tahiliani sari from the ace designer’s latest couture collection. We can sum up the 54-year-old beauty’s ensemble in one word: Elegant.

Sridevi kept her look modest and timeless and added a touch of glamour with stunning chandbalis and matching ring and bangles from Begani Jewels. But the intricate embellishment and forgiving silhouette of Sridevi’s sari drew the attention back to her outfit. It was the most elegant part of her look, after all. The cocktail design looks appropriate for any event, from a wedding to a fancy dinner.

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:23am PST

But just because she sticks to modest choices doesn’t mean Sridevi won’t take a fashion risk here and there. You won’t ever see the actor in a flamboyant dress or barely-there design, but she’s done an uber glam shirt-with-lehenga look to step up her outfit game. She wore a custom-made black-gold Manish Malhotra ensemble at IFFI on Tuesday. And in true Sridevi fashion, she pulled the look off gracefully.

Sridevi has a preference for Malhotra, going with the designer time and time again for outfits that allow her to hold the spotlight. Only this time, she took a risk and executed her look in a way that feels more causal-cool than contrived. She topped of her striking handloom printed gold and black skirt with a sleek buttoned-down black shirt. She continued to keep things fresh, thanks in part to her keen understanding of extras: Be it her handmade metal beads potli bag from Lovetobag or an eye-catching set of stud earrings.

Below are few more Sridevi looks you’ll want to wear to every festive event you have coming up:

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:19am PST

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:05am PST

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:19am PST

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:24am PST

