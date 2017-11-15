Is the Delhi air pollution playing havoc with your skin? Here are some beauty fixes

While the Delhi air pollution is harmful for your lungs, your skin is not immune to it either. You may face infections, drab skin and pigmenation, among other problems. Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop, and beauty expert Shahnaz Husain give tips:

* Make sure you cover your face with a soft cotton cloth so that pollutants do not stick to your skin.

* Follow a regular cleansing regime for your face. Keep a cream cleanser and toner handy so that you can clean your face every four hours.

* Avoid touching your face now and then. Keep a hand sanitiser in your bag. This will keep infections away.

* Smear a layer of sunscreen before stepping outdoors. Regular application of sunscreen on your skin will create a barrier between the skin and harmful UV rays that can cause skin damage such as inflammation and pigmentation.

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants that help repair your skin. (Shutterstock)

* Maintain a diet rich in antioxidants to repair your skin. Include green tea, basil leaves, green vegetables, beans and blueberries in your diet.

* Antioxidant like Vitamin E, Vitamin C, cumin seed, thyme, and buddleja extract detoxify the skin.

* If you have dry skin, use a cleansing cream or gel. For oily skin, cleansing milk or face wash may be used. Also,use facial scrub after cleansing. Look for products with ingredients like sandalwood, eucalyptus, mint, neem, tulsi and aloe vera when you buy cleansers. The anti-toxic and tonic properties of such ingredients help clear skin congestion. If the skin is prone to eruptive conditions like acne, pimples and rash, it should be protected with specialised creams that protect and reduce oiliness.

* Skin brushing helps eliminate toxins. It is used in the treatment of cellulite, which is caused by deposits of water, fat and other wastes collecting in pockets beneath the skin. The entire surface is brushed, using a rough cloth, or a natural bristle brush. Begin from the feet and go upwards. Then brush from lower to upper arms. Go across the shoulders and back. Brush gently on the chest and abdomen.

* Activated charcoal is used to detoxify the skin, because it draws out toxins. It also refines the pores and removes dead skin cells. Activated charcoal can also be used in face masks. Mix activated charcoal with aloe vera gel and rose water. Apply a thin layer on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. For acne-prone skin, add three to four drops of tea tree oil and rose water to activated charcoal, for a face mask. Wash off the mask after 20 minutes.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more