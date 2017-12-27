It was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s reception, but Aishwarya Rai stole the show

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday had some of the most fashionable names in the film industry (hello, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif) in attendance, but none were better outfitted for the big night than actor Aishwarya Rai. The former Miss World stuck to her usually classic, demure style for the festivity in an enchanting ensemble by her favourite designer Manish Malhotra.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was snapped hand-in-hand with daughter Shweta Nanda, along with son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya. (Instagram)

Okay, we’re not going to lie: When Aishwarya posed for photographers at the reception venue, it took our breath away. With so much flash these days, it’s seldom something as classic and tame as her all-white ensemble that actually makes us weak in the knees. But Aishwarya, you did just that.

Figuring out what to wear at one of the most-anticipated and starry wedding receptions ever can be pretty daunting, but to no one’s surprise, Mrs Junior Bachchan nailed it in her embellished number.

Aishwarya nailed it in her embellished lehenga set.

In a sea of the usual golds, leave it to uber stylish Aishwarya to bust out the sparkles in an understated way: The pearl embroidery on her lehenga was just the right amount of flash to complement her cool-yet-hot vibes. That, plus the alluring off-shoulder blouse made Aishwarya a winner in our book.

And, of course, we can never say no to an Aishwarya-esque beauty look: Namely, soft eyes, long eyelashes, matte red lip, perfectly sleek locks on top with deep side-parting and just the ends tonged into soft waves. Aishwarya had serious A-list vibes working this feminine look.

