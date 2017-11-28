Ivanka Trump to wear a Neeta Lulla gown featuring Indian elements and motifs

Ace Indian designer Neeta Lulla has been commissioned to design an outfit for US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, who arrived in India amid tight security early on Tuesday to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad.

Describing the ensemble she has planned for Ivanka Trump, Lulla said in a statement: “As stylish and elegant as Ms. Trump is, her ensemble too will be intricate and exquisite. We are honoured to present an exclusive bespoke collectable inspired from the Vrindavan Symphony which is our tribute to the celebrated Radha-Krishna fable.” Lulla, a national award-winning designer, has ensured Indian elements are used in all their glory in the outfit for Ivanka Trump.

“It has a motif of the traditional musical instrument sitar, which has its roots... in classical music... and is inspired by the Vrindavan Gardens where the impeccable portrayal of the divine romance was performed as ‘Raas Leela’. We have created a signature ensemble using the traditional sari restyled into an elegant gown. Dawned in ivory and golden silk threads, this gown has a ‘sitar’ on the trail made of finely woven silk from the historic city of Varanasi,” she added.

The designer, who has earlier dressed Steven Seagal, Tyra Banks, The Chainsmokers and DJ KSHMR in her creations, said Ivanka Trump’s attire is made of fused fabrics evolving from “deep-rooted cultures in India with a state-of-the-art silhouette to create a tailored ensemble”. Ivanka Trump, who is leading the US delegation to the GES, will be attending the inaugural session on Tuesday evening along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three-day event, being co-hosted by the US and India, will be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and eco-system supporters from 150 countries.

