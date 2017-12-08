Kangana Ranaut goes for all-out glamour in figure-hugging red gown
Actor Kangana Ranaut’s look at the Reebok Fit to Fight Awards on Thursday was simply spectacular, and probably the most standout look from the night. Scroll on to see beautiful pictures of her larger-than-life outfit.fashion and trends Updated: Dec 08, 2017 15:17 IST
Kangana Ranaut rarely gets it wrong when it comes to fashion. And she proved this to be true once again on Thursday. The 30-year-old actor dazzled in a curve-clinging gown in a flattering shade of ruby, as she posed on the red carpet.
Kangana’s look at the Reebok Fit to Fight Awards was simply spectacular, and probably the most standout look from the night.
All eyes were on her as she flaunted her fantastic figure and swept the floor in a Tony Ward couture gown that fitted her svelte top half. It flowed down loosely from her knees into a long train with sheer lace cut-outs and tulle sparkles with beading for a sexy silhouette. She paired the dramatic gown with a larger-than-life jacket with ruffles.
The Queen actor chose a pair of floral earrings from Aurelle by Leshna Shah, a glamourous updo and dewy make-up highlighting her gorgeous lips in red, to complete the look, likely knowing a gown of this magnitude wouldn’t need too much accessorising.
Scroll on to see Kangana’s full outfit.
