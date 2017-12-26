Kareena Kapoor is Bollywood’s best-dressed diva. 14 times she shut her critics in 2017

Kareena Kapoor never fails to impress. After taking a short break post the delivery of her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in December 2016, the Bollywood sweetheart returned to films in mid-2017, with the shooting of her upcoming Sonam Kapoor-starrer, Veere Di Wedding. And she wasted no time in reminding us why there are so many Instagram accounts exclusively dedicated to documenting her every outfit.

The thing is, our fascination with the 37-year-old’s style isn’t because of how relatable it is: Who doesn’t love her understated-yet-impactful sweatpants and midi dresses with a distinctly Kareena ‘elevate your basics’ twist — be it with sneakers or a denim? Rather, it’s the fact that Kareena seemingly dresses for herself: She rarely follows trends or plucks something head-to-toe off the runway, though she very well could. She tries things out, plays around with silhouettes, and doesn’t really care whether something’s considered ‘in’ or ‘out.’ It was true before her hiatus, and it’s how she approached her style in 2017.

Kareena doesn’t necessarily follow a formula when dressing for the red carpet, either — rather, she tests and pivots and makes things up as she goes along. In 2017, while her off-duty getups garnered all the rage, we also loved her glamorous red carpet looks that she nailed every time. Whether dressing in darker ensembles to match her sensual style or wowing in more of a sunny girl-next-door dresses, the scene stealing diva, and hands down one of today’s biggest beauty and fashion icons, turned heads at star-studded events and parties with her unique sense of style: From a glittering Falguni and Shane Peacock gown for the Zee Cine Awards and a statement-making Rami Al Ali Official number to exquisite sharara sets and couture saris.

If you love Kareena’s style, stay on this page as we look back on her flawless ensembles from 2017.

(All photos: Instagram)

1. For a Christmas brunch in December 2017, Kareena stepped out in a laid-back short denim dress by Current/Elliot with utilitarian pockets and a sleek tie-up waist belt gave the outfit . She paired her ensemble with on-trend loafers by Gucci.

2. Kareena looked her traditional best in a navy-hued Raw Mango lehenga set — a plain kurta with a brocade skirt — at a wedding in May, 2017.

3. She was spotted at Mumbai airport returning from the shooting of Veere Di Wedding, with son Taimur, wearing a slouchy suit with a simple white shirt, nude pumps, a classic watch and black sunglasses in September, 2017.

4. New mama Kareena in a baby blue suit by Manish Malhotra with intricate gold embroidery at father Randhir Kapoor’s birthday in February, 2017.

5. Kareena flaunted her taut tummy in a midriff-baring look — an ivory bustier top, knee-length kimono jacket and trousers set from IKAI by Ragini Ahuja — at reality TV star Malaika Arora’s star-studded Christmas party in December, 2017.

6. Kareena at the launch of Sony BBC Earth in Mumbai in March, 2017 wearing an off-shoulder satin gown with a knee-length slit.

7. Kareena wore a breezy sheer maxi in shades of ivory and grey at mom Babita Kapoor’s birthday in April, 2017.

8. Kareena dressed in a peek-a-boo nude and white lehenga by Manish Malhotra at a bridal show in Nairobi, Kenya in November, 2017.

9. Kareena in a dazzling midnight blue shimmering gown with a plunging neckline by Falguni and Shane Peacock at Zee Cine Awards in March, 2017.

10. Kareena dressed in a dazzling red Bibhu Mohapatra bodycon outfit at sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s book launch in December, 2017.

11. Kareena looked stylish in an olive green jacket at Mumbai airport in April, 2017.

12. Kareena chose a pale pink tulle gown by Rami Al Ali at Lux Golden Rose Awards in December, 2017.

13. Kareena was dressed in a stunning champagne and gold Tarun Tahiliani couture sharara set at actor Aamir Khan’s Diwali bash in October, 2017.

14. Kareena in a grey Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Marina sweatshirt at Mumbai airport in August, 2017.

