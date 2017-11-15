Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in thigh-split dress with sequin detail. See pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan never looked hotter. On Tuesday, the Chameli actor debuted a very different look, replacing her usual demure sartorial choices with a rather daring-yet-incredibly beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla couture masterpiece, styled with diamonds by Dwarkadas Chandumal Jewellers and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Kareena’s look was shared by her producer-friend Rhea Kapoor on Instagram in a post captioned, “Kareena in bespoke @abujanisandeepkhosla couture for @lux #moviestar.”

Kareena certainly makes an impression with her latest sheer feather embellished gown, which also features a racy thigh-split.

Sheer is a big trend this season with Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Falguni and Shane Peacock, all encouraging us to show off some skin. Kareena’s high street piece obviously is a sexy-yet-ladylike take on the trend.



Kareena’s off-the-shoulder pale-hued dress has sewn embellishment across the sheer fabric: It is covered with nude textured beads, sequins, and feather. With the extravagant and positively racy couture number, Kareena shows off her curves to full effect and shines like the star that she is.

